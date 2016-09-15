Campus Fashion: Jennifer Ailey ’19

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Organizations: SAC (Student Advisory Committee)

Major: English

Fashion Inspirations: Michelle Obama, Gigi Hadid and Rihanna.

Favorite Colors: Jen’s favorite color is orange, but her favorite colors to wear are black and white.

Favorite pieces: Jen likes to wear jeans and sweaters, which makes sense, because fall is her favorite season. Her favorite accessory is her high school class ring. She could not leave her dorm without it. Her mom went to the same high school growing up as Jen, so they have matching rings. Jen would define her style as casual and comfortable.

Fashion Motto: “Always dress to be comfortable first, and then take style and trends into account. I think that’s how one can feel more confident in their outfits and buy clothes that suit them more.”