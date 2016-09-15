Letters from Abroad: Copen’hangin’

Fairytale: that’s the word that often comes to mind while I wander around Copenhagen, Denmark. But the word was more prominent than usual this weekend as I took the train from Hillerød to Tisvildeleje to go to the beach with my host family. The views during my ride were filled with forests and countryside fit for a painting. As I watched the scenery go by, I couldn’t help but think about how lucky I am to have gotten the host family that I did. Without them I never would’ve experienced so much of Denmark in such little time and I definitely wouldn’t feel as much at home here as I do now.

Even though I’ve only been here for three weeks, it feels as though I’ve been here for three months. This felt obvious as we pulled up to their summer house where my family’s extended family waited. Conversation flowed easily as we sat outside and enjoyed the beautiful weather even though English isn’t any of their first languages. We were at the summer house to celebrate the grandpa’s birthday, and the family get together was his gift. I immediately appreciated this sentiment, as most often in the States, we choose lavish gifts over quality time with our loved ones. However, this idea is foreign to the Danes. Family time and the little things mean more than anything and that is one of the things I’ve loved most about Denmark.

After some nice conversation and playing a Danish game called King of Kings, my host mom brought out a birthday cake for the grandpa. In Denmark, they adore birthday cakes with Danish flags in lieu of candles! How cute and festive is that? We also, of course, enjoyed some French press coffee. Quickly after finishing up dessert though, we headed to Melby beach. I was again reminded of how lucky I am when I looked around me. The water was crystal clear, and the beach was absolutely pristine. And even though the water temperature was almost hypothermia inducing, we jumped in for as long as we could stand it. Cold water is good for the skin, right?

For dinner, my host cousins and aunt and uncle made Chinese food! They spent a few years in China and I must say, homemade Chinese food is much better than the takeout version I’m used to. But even better than the food was the company; we sat at the dinner table for close to five hours just talking, laughing and exchanging stories. Dinner time is always my favorite part of the day, not just because of the amazing food, but also because of the conversations that ensue. I’m lucky enough to have host siblings close to my age- 14, 18, and 21- so we always have lively conversations as though we’ve been friends our whole lives, not just strangers thrown together three weeks ago. After such a wonderful day, I went to bed that night with a full stomach, but an even fuller heart knowing I still have three more months here, and three more months getting to know both Denmark and my host family.