Red Hot Devil of the Week: Hayley Advokat ’17
September 15, 2016
Filed under Life & Style
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Favorite Color: Pink and purple, it’s a tie.
Major: Law and Policy with an educational studies minor.
Involved in on campus: Cares, Ideafund, Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.
From: Morristown, NJ
Favorite Movie Genre: Romantic Comedy
Perfect 1st date: A guy cooking me mac and cheese and then eating it with me in a t-shirt and sweatpants.
Hayley is really big on interpretive dancing. Give her an open space and a top 100 hit playlist and she’s golden. You can usually find Hayley fanning her bangs somewhere because it gets pretty hot underneath them. Hayley tells people her bangs are like a forever sweater on your forehead. Hayley also likes to eat in her free time. Oh, and she’s an Aquarius.
Leave a Comment
The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.