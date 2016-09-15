Red Hot Devil of the Week: Hayley Advokat ’17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Favorite Color: Pink and purple, it’s a tie.

Major: Law and Policy with an educational studies minor.

Involved in on campus: Cares, Ideafund, Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.

From: Morristown, NJ

Favorite Movie Genre: Romantic Comedy

Favorite Emoji:

Perfect 1st date: A guy cooking me mac and cheese and then eating it with me in a t-shirt and sweatpants.

Hayley is really big on interpretive dancing. Give her an open space and a top 100 hit playlist and she’s golden. You can usually find Hayley fanning her bangs somewhere because it gets pretty hot underneath them. Hayley tells people her bangs are like a forever sweater on your forehead. Hayley also likes to eat in her free time. Oh, and she’s an Aquarius.