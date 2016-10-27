Campus Fashion: Maia Baker ’19

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Major: English and French

Organizations: Mermaid Players, Random Acts of Kindness, Belles Lettres, the Square, and Writing Center tutor

Hobbies: Yoga, eating, reading, and Netflix

Fashion Inspirations: Audrey Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman, Coco Channel, Grace Kelly, Emily Blunt, and Audrey Tautou

Favorite Colors: Maia’s favorite color is periwinkle, but her favorite color to wear is burgundy.

Favorite Pieces: Maia loves her wooden heels, but she also likes a good pair on converse. Some of her favorite pieces of clothing include: high waisted shorts and skirts, button down skirts, as well as backless dresses. She always makes sure she’s wearing earrings and her rings to add to her look.

Describing her Fashion: “Comfortable chic… I hope”

Favorite Stores: Forever 21 (she visits their website almost every day), ModCloth.com, GAP, and Pitaya

Fashion Motto: “You decide what looks good.”