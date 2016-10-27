Let’s Get Reel: Eye in the Sky

Eye in the Sky was released this summer and met with critical and audience acclaim. The film was directed by Gavin Hood with screenplay by Guy Hibbert and included many high profile actors. Its plot centers around the moral and political motivations and consequences of drone warfare, an especially relevant topic in a time when these events are extremely frequent.

Helen Mirren plays military officer Colonel Katherine Powell directing a secret, UK-based operation to capture terrorists in Kenya, but when she and her colleagues realize these terrorists are planning a suicide bombing, the stakes of the operation become much higher. Alan Rickman stars as Lieutenant General Frank Benson, her superior in London. Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad fame plays the drone pilot Steve Watts stationed in the United States, who will be launching the missile. Just when they are planning to assassinate the terrorists, a little girl arrives and sets up a table to sell bread directly outside. The film alternates among the perspectives from the Control room, the United States base, and London meetings with the Prime Minister’s staff to determine what actions they can and should take.

Through each character’s struggle over what to do in the face of a child civilian casualty, the viewer gets to see all sides of this controversial topic. Powell is focused on her mission and sees the elimination of powerful terrorist leaders as more important than the one civilian’s life. Benson and members of the British government have concerns based on how this event could result in negative public relations and political consequences. Watts struggles to follow orders when faced with the task of knowingly killing an innocent girl. Viewers also see the on site informants in Kenya and how Western governments work with local residents to gain intelligence and complete operations.

This film puts the morality of drone warfare in the spotlight through poignant cinematography, multiple points of view, and authentic performances by a talented cast. The subtle tensions between Mirren’s character and her immediate colleagues, some of whom are subordinates uncomfortable with her actions and the unclear boundaries of the law are realistic and simmer underneath their professional demeanors. The discussions in London between Benson and government staff reveal the way some of these life and death considerations are made behind closed doors. Paul’s performance as the highly trained and obedient officer faced with a life-changing mission is moving and quietly dramatic. This is one of Alan Rickman’s final performances before his death this January, and it’s a beautiful tribute to his skills. The film is likely to be considered in the upcoming awards season and should be of interest to those interested in current events, political maneuvering, and dramatic performances alike.