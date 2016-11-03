Football Falters on Homecoming

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson football team had a tough outing in their homecoming game, falling to visiting Muhlenberg College, 72-7, on Saturday, October 29 at Biddle Field.

The Mules got off to a blazing start, using big plays and good field position to capitalize early, eventually taking a 35-0 lead in the first quarter. Nick Palladino connected with Ryan Delaney on a pair of 20-yard touchdown passes in a span of less than a minute and Nick Savant ran for three scores, including runs of 67 and 54 yards.

The Mules added a touchdown and two field-goals in the second quarter and stretched their lead even further on the opening kick-off of the second half as Nick Lamb went 95 yards extend the lead to 55-0. The Mules added two more scores and a field-goal to finish off the game.

The Devils put together a solid drive on their final possession to spoil the shutout with a 3-yard run by Sam Peck ’20. Kienan Dixon ’18 completed a pair of passes before Stephen Black ’17 broke free for a 34-yard run and another solid gain before Ethan Fusco ’20 carried the Red Devils to the 3 yard line to set up Peck’s score.

Savant rushed for 166 yards and five touchdowns while Palladino completed 13 of 14 passes for 130 yards for Muhlenberg on the day.

James Ward ’17 added to his school record for returning yardage, covering 170 yards on eight kickoff returns, breaking one for 43 yards.

Tyler Heisey ’19 led the Devils with eight tackles while Erik Dettloff ’18 and Bryan Latorraca ’18 each had seven.

Kevin Sherry ’17 had 6 tackles with an 11-yard sack and Ned Emala ’17 added a five-yard sack, had four tackles-for-losses of 13 yards and a forced fumble.

The Red Devils fall to 0-8 overall and 0-7 in the Centennial Conference. They are home again next Saturday, hosting Gettysburg College in the battle for the Little Brown Bucket at 1:00 p.m. It will be their last home game of the season as they travel to Ursinus to play the Bears in their last game of the season.