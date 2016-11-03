Red Hot Devil of the Week: Clem Rinaldi ’17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Nickname: Scum

Favorite Color: Sea-foam green

Major: Political Science with a concentration in security studies

Involved in on campus: Football team and Liberty Cap

From: Scranton, PA

Favorite Movie Genre: Indie documentaries

Favorite Emoji:

Perfect 1st date: Long walks around Wal-Mart.

Clem enjoys fishing in his free time. When he’s not on the football field running drills, he can be found babysitting his good friend Justin Smalley. Looking for a late night snack? Just hit up Clem and you can end your night with him at Sheetz. Order preference: chicken snack wrap, mmm mmm good.