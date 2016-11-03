Red Hot Devil of the Week: Clem Rinaldi ’17
November 3, 2016
Filed under Life & Style
Nickname: Scum
Favorite Color: Sea-foam green
Major: Political Science with a concentration in security studies
Involved in on campus: Football team and Liberty Cap
From: Scranton, PA
Favorite Movie Genre: Indie documentaries
Favorite Emoji:
Perfect 1st date: Long walks around Wal-Mart.
Clem enjoys fishing in his free time. When he’s not on the football field running drills, he can be found babysitting his good friend Justin Smalley. Looking for a late night snack? Just hit up Clem and you can end your night with him at Sheetz. Order preference: chicken snack wrap, mmm mmm good.
