Red Hot Devil of the Week: Clem Rinaldi ’17

Photo Courtesy of Clem Rinaldi ’17

Melanie Singer ‘17, Life & Style Editor
November 3, 2016
Filed under Life & Style

Nickname: Scum

Favorite Color: Sea-foam green

Major: Political Science with a concentration in security studies

Involved in on campus: Football team and Liberty Cap

From: Scranton, PA

Favorite Movie Genre: Indie documentaries

Favorite Emoji:

Perfect 1st date: Long walks around Wal-Mart.

Clem enjoys fishing in his free time. When he’s not on the football field running drills, he can be found babysitting his good friend Justin Smalley. Looking for a late night snack? Just hit up Clem and you can end your night with him at Sheetz. Order preference: chicken snack wrap, mmm mmm good.

