Straight from the Plate Caf Food Reviews

With warmer days behind us, sometimes all we’re looking for is good old comfort food. I had seen prior to entering the caf that the Kove didn’t look bad for dinner. I headed for the Kove’s Ratatouille for a veggie-ful dinner. I’m a big fan of Ratatouille, especially over some rice or pasta, creating more texture and heartiness to the meal.

This Ratatouille consisted of yellow zucchini squash, tomatoes, onions, turnips, and bits of peppers. It was, overall, a flavorful meal and I enjoyed the variety of vegetables in this dish. The Kove added seasoning, which made it taste not just like your average bowl of sautéed vegetables. It was sweet from the use of tomatoes and yellow squash and tangy from the added seasoning. Although I did enjoy this meal, I would’ve liked if the Ratatouille consisted of less water from the vegetables. They could have drained it a bit or I could’ve actually put this vegetable dish over the basmati rice that the caf was serving as a nice grain option. That way the rice could’ve absorbed not only the excess liquid but also the flavor of the dish as well. All in all, I would still get the Kove’s Ratatouille dish again as a side as it was satisfying and sat as a healthy option for those who are vegetarian, vegan, or who just like their vegetables.