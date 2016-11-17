Red Hot Devil of the Week: Madison Wanamaker ’17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Nickname: Marty, Meat, Mattison

Favorite Color: Black

Major: Environmental Studies

Involved in on campus: Kappa Kappa Gamma, and School for Field Studies student representative

From: East Williston, Long Island

Favorite Movie Genre: Rom Com

Perfect 1st date: The Zoo (duh). Or any type of Italian food is a must. Madison is an ironic person. She loves all insects yet her favorite thing to do is get her nails done with flashy nail art. Madison can be found hanging out with her leopard gecko, Sebastian or eating late night tacos at the Taquería. She also loves to cook fancy foods with her boyfriend, who’s a chef. Her most embarrassing moment would have to be when a frog peed in her mouth when she studied abroad in the Australian rainforest.