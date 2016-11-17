Red Hot Devil of the Week: Madison Wanamaker ’17
November 17, 2016
Filed under Life & Style
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Nickname: Marty, Meat, Mattison
Favorite Color: Black
Major: Environmental Studies
Involved in on campus: Kappa Kappa Gamma, and School for Field Studies student representative
From: East Williston, Long Island
Favorite Movie Genre: Rom Com
Perfect 1st date: The Zoo (duh). Or any type of Italian food is a must. Madison is an ironic person. She loves all insects yet her favorite thing to do is get her nails done with flashy nail art. Madison can be found hanging out with her leopard gecko, Sebastian or eating late night tacos at the Taquería. She also loves to cook fancy foods with her boyfriend, who’s a chef. Her most embarrassing moment would have to be when a frog peed in her mouth when she studied abroad in the Australian rainforest.
Leave a Comment
The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.