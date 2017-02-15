Straight from the Plate Caf Food Reviews

As the semester is in full swing with papers and exams approaching us, the best way to start the day is by heading to the Caf for some breakfast. I’m a big breakfast person as I feel that it’s the best way to start your day and to fuel up for a full day of classes. I prefer yogurt and granola in the mornings as a lighter and healthy breakfast option. Luckily, the Caf reverted to their old Greek yogurt. Midway through last semester they changed the yogurt option to one that had less calories and percent of fat. Unfortunately, I found this yogurt to be more similar to that of regular yogurt, not Greek. I was pleased to see this thicker yogurt back as a breakfast option. Regardless of whether the percent of fat is greater, the taste and consistency of this yogurt is much better, and less artificial in its flavoring. I added some granola on the side with a splash of the raspberry compote. In addition, I included a spoonful of peanut butter on the side. I had a friend who added peanut butter to her Greek yogurt all the time and I was always skeptical. I decided to dive in and try this combination out, and to my surprise it was really tasty. The peanut butter adds some sweet and creaminess to the tangy Greek yogurt, which creates a perfect balance of flavors. It was an overall satisfying breakfast and a great way to start my day.