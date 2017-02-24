Straight from the Plate Caf Food Reviews

For dinner the other day, I decided to go for some classic Italian comfort food. One of my favorite dishes that the caf has to offer is their Manicotti. My favorite element of the dish is the ricotta filling, which has a satisfyingly fluffy and creamy texture, studded with flakes of parsley. The pasta shells still retained a bit of texture, which I appreciated, and the ratio of marinara sauce to pasta was a good balance. This balance was especially nice because I oftentimes find that there’s too much sauce and too little pasta in some of the caf’s dishes. In addition, I enjoyed the thick layer of melted mozzarella topping on the manicotti. It gave each bite that gooey quality from the melted cheese. This just makes you feel instantly warm and cozy. To top it off, I added some grated Parmesan, adding another salty and savory element to the dish. Overall, I really enjoyed this dish, and was reminded of a similar dish my mom makes at home.