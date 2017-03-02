Campus Fashion: Austin Lieber ’17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Major: Chemistry

Organizations: Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity

Hobbies: Electrical mechanic engineering, cars and soccer

Fashion Inspirations: Costco and soft clothing

Favorite Colors: Austin’s favorite color is dark teal, but his favorite colors to wear are black and white.

Favorite Pieces: Austin favorite things to wear are plain white t-shirts and cords, but on occasion can be spotted sporting a plaid button down with a vest.

Favorite Stores: Home Debot and Best Buy

Describing his fashion: Austin would describe his style as apathetic.

Fashion Motto: “If it’s not black and white, I have a hard time getting used to it.”