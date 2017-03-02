Campus Fashion: Austin Lieber ’17
March 2, 2017
Filed under Life & Style
Major: Chemistry
Organizations: Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity
Hobbies: Electrical mechanic engineering, cars and soccer
Fashion Inspirations: Costco and soft clothing
Favorite Colors: Austin’s favorite color is dark teal, but his favorite colors to wear are black and white.
Favorite Pieces: Austin favorite things to wear are plain white t-shirts and cords, but on occasion can be spotted sporting a plaid button down with a vest.
Favorite Stores: Home Debot and Best Buy
Describing his fashion: Austin would describe his style as apathetic.
Fashion Motto: “If it’s not black and white, I have a hard time getting used to it.”
