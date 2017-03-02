Red Hot Devil of the Week: Emily Abromowitz ’17
March 2, 2017
Filed under Life & Style
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Nickname: Em
Favorite Color: Pink for stuff, grey to wear
Major: Psychology
Involved in on campus: Pi Beta Phi, Psych Department TA, Run for Hope
From: Newton, MA (go Pats!)
Favorite Movie Genre: Action thriller
Perfect 1st date: The perfect first date is a second date because first dates are literally the worst.
Emily’s go to for procrastination is watching slam poetry videos with a side of chips and salsa; it’s an addiction. When she’s not eating her chips and salsa or eating spicy food, you can find Emily hanging out in her friends’ apartment watching reruns of old bachelor/bachelorette seasons or in the Alibis bathroom having a nice heart to heart with her friend Kendra. When Emily is not watching the Pats or taking a quick nap, she’ll venture to the Gingerbread Man to play some late night pool.
Leave a Comment
The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.