Red Hot Devil of the Week: Emily Abromowitz ’17

Nickname: Em

Favorite Color: Pink for stuff, grey to wear

Major: Psychology

Involved in on campus: Pi Beta Phi, Psych Department TA, Run for Hope

From: Newton, MA (go Pats!)

Favorite Movie Genre: Action thriller

Favorite Emoji:

Perfect 1st date: The perfect first date is a second date because first dates are literally the worst.

Emily’s go to for procrastination is watching slam poetry videos with a side of chips and salsa; it’s an addiction. When she’s not eating her chips and salsa or eating spicy food, you can find Emily hanging out in her friends’ apartment watching reruns of old bachelor/bachelorette seasons or in the Alibis bathroom having a nice heart to heart with her friend Kendra. When Emily is not watching the Pats or taking a quick nap, she’ll venture to the Gingerbread Man to play some late night pool.