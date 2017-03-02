Straight from the Plate Caf Food Reviews
March 2, 2017
Filed under Life & Style
For lunch the other day, I was super excited to see that the KOVE was serving up, what is probably my all-time favorite caf food: Spinach and Cheese Bourekas with Chana Masala and Naan Bread.
As a big Indian food lover, I am always craving something aromatic and full of spices, so this definitely hit the spot. Although not traditionally Indian, the Bourekas, which are similar to a Greek Spanakopita, had a really nice, flaky texture, and the spinach-cheese filling was well balanced. The chickpeas in the Chana Masala were also perfectly cooked, not too soft and the Indian spices were aromatic with just a touch of heat.
On the other hand, the sauce was a bit thin, but it worked perfectly for soaking the Naan Bread into it, melding all of the delicious flavors together.
Overall, I thoroughly enjoyed this dish. (I ended up eating way too much of it – but it was all worth it in the end!)
