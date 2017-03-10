Red Hot Devil of the Week: Julianna Barr ’17
March 11, 2017
Filed under Life & Style
Nickname: JBarr
Favorite Color: Green
Major: International Studies
Involved in on campus: Pi Beta Phi, She’s the First and CommServ
From: Potomac, MD
Favorite Movie:
Catch That Kid (Disney Original)
Perfect 1st date: Gman happy hour for drinks and a few bowls of popcorn, followed by dinner at Carlisle Thai where we split curries and Thai iced tea!
Julianna loves to cook, but when she’s not whipping something nice up to eat for herself she’s sending gifs to friends or making horrible puns on her own. Julianna can also be found at most hours of the day sitting on the second floor of the quarry. Her car also recently died so JBarr has been enjoying her long walks around beautiful Carlisle. When Julianna is not taking a casual stroll, you can definitely find her at the farmers market every other Wednesday, so mark your calendars!
