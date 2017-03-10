The student news site of Dickinson College.

Red Hot Devil of the Week: Julianna Barr ’17

Courtesy of Julianna Barr ’17

Melanie Singer ‘17, Life & Style Editor
March 11, 2017
Nickname: JBarr

Favorite Color: Green

Major: International Studies

Involved in on campus: Pi Beta Phi, She’s the First and CommServ 

From: Potomac, MD

Favorite Movie:

Catch That Kid (Disney Original)

Perfect 1st date: Gman happy hour for drinks and a few bowls of popcorn, followed by dinner at Carlisle Thai where we split curries and Thai iced tea!

Julianna loves to cook, but when she’s not whipping something nice up to eat for herself she’s sending gifs to friends or making horrible puns on her own. Julianna can also be found at most hours of the day sitting on the second floor of the quarry. Her car also recently died so JBarr has been enjoying her long walks around beautiful Carlisle. When Julianna is not taking a casual stroll, you can definitely find her at the farmers market every other Wednesday, so mark your calendars! 

Red Hot Devil of the Week: Julianna Barr ’17