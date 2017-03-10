Straight from the Plate Caf Food Reviews

For lunch the other day, I decided to brave the long KOVE line for some Chili-Garlic Glazed Salmon and Sesame Noodles with Sugar Snap Peas and Carrots. Salmon always seems to be one of the most popular dishes that the KOVE has to offer, and for good reason. The fish was perfectly cooked, and the marinade was a delicious mix of sweet and spicy. The noodles packed a lot of flavor, but I found there was just a touch too much ginger for my taste, giving the noodles a slightly bitter aftertaste. I also wish I had gotten more of the vegetables in my noodles. All in all though, I found that this was an overall flavorful and nutritious meal!