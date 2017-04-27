Red Hot Devil of the Week: Jeremy Palcan ’17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Nickname: Jer, Jerry, Jear Bear

Favorite Color: Leopard Print

Major: International Business & Management

Involved in on campus: Varsity Soccer, Student Investment Group

From: Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Movie Genre: North Korean Propaganda Films/Romantic Comedies (Depending on the Mood)

Perfect 1st date: Take in a Cubs game at Wrigley Field together before streaking in unison on live TV.

If you’re looking for Jeremy, or as some like to call him, Jear Bear, you can find him saving some goals at DPark. But when he’s looking to relax and hang with friends he’s headed to Alibis late night. Jeremy enjoys sparking up intellectual and different conversations, whether it’s with his friend or locals from the town of Carlisle. His favorite topics to discuss are Shakespeare…he gets deep… and The Big Bang. So, if you’re looking for something new to talk about, just look for Jerry the Jear Bear at Alibis.