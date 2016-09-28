Increase in Study Abroad Competition for Class of 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The unusually large number of students in the class of 2019 could affect the competitiveness of study abroad programs in the upcoming semesters, according to Samantha Brandauer ’95, associate provost and executive director of the Stern Center for Global Study and Engagement (GSE).

“I anticipate we will have more students going abroad [from the class of 2019], which may make some programs more competitive, but we still have lots of capacity in our programs for students who meet the eligibility expectations,” she states.

According to the GSE’s page on the college website, Dickinson offers 16 programs through the college and 23 partner programs, and allows students to consider options that are not available through the college’s own programs. Some programs are offered both semesters, while others are only offered in either the fall or the spring.

The spring 2017 study abroad programs have attracted many applicants this year, according to Brandauer. For the upcoming semester, the most popular programs are Dickinson in Italy in Bologna, with the most applicants, Dickinson in Australia in Brisbane, Dickinson in Spain in Malaga, Dickinson in France in Toulouse and the Partner Program to study abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Brandauer advises current sophomores to start planning with their academic advisors, the faculty coordinators for the programs and the advising staff at the Center for Global Study and Engagement “sooner rather than later.”

Students who are interested in the study abroad process may attend any Abroad Prep Session, held every Thursday from 12-1 p.m. in Stern 103. The Study Abroad Fair will be held on Tuesday, October 25 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Holland Union Building Social Hall. There will be area-specific info sessions for individual programs as well, the dates and times of which will be posted by the Stern Center.

The deadline for spring 2017 study abroad programs has passed, but for those interested in summer programs the deadline for applications is February 1st. For the next academic year or fall programs, the deadline is February 15th.