Dickinson Women Debut Soul F.R.U.I.T. with Discussion Session

From left to right: Banks, Hunter and Bullock, three of the four founders of Soul F.R.U.I.T.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A new organization that aims to provide women of color with the opportunity to show their leadership skills in and outside the Dickinson community held their first meeting on Saturday, Oct. 1 in the Allison Hall Community Room.

At the meeting, which ran from 6 to 8 p.m., Female Relationships Under Inspired Truth (F.R.U.I.T.), discussed conflict management and “safe spaces.” The group was founded by Kenya Bullock ’20, Janaiya Banks ’19, Brandi Hunter ’16, and Asazina Yaz Cooper ’18.

Banks described her vision for F.R.U.I.T. as “…something that would be like [the] MANdatory [program] but for women of color.”

MANdatory is a program at Dickinson that supports self-identified men of color in the development of their leadership skills and academic enrichment.

“Last year I felt that there was a lack of spaces for women of color, especially freshman women of color…you have MANdatory; where’s the program for girls?” said Banks about why she initiated the program.

F.R.U.I.T.’s Chair, Bullock, spoke of her motivation to create the group:

“…Just wanting to have a space, and be a mentor to first-years inspired me to create the program,” she stated.

“I’m excited about creating a reputation inside of not just the Dickinson community but the Carlisle community,” Banks said about her vision for the future of the program. “I’m excited for our relationships that we’ll create with others like the YWCA.”

The meeting began with music and small talk between the attendees until Bullock and Banks arrived with “Soul Food” as promised on the fliers posted throughout campus. Banks remarked that, “Everyone liked the food, which was super great because we made it all from scratch.”

Bullock, Banks, Hunter, and Yaz Cooper then led small group conversations. Each group considered what a “safe space” is to them, how best to support one another, and different methods for handling conflict.

Gisele Betances ’19 remarked that she “…liked how we had a genuine conversation and people were really upfront.” Betances continued, “It’s a great group of people, I can tell.”

Katie Dechert ’19 was similarly impressed with the quality of conversation. “I thought it was a really great first meeting to get a bunch of women from different backgrounds together to address issues that are relevant on this campus because there isn’t really a space for us to do that otherwise,” she stated.

Banks also asserted the importance of having a safe place for women of color. “People generally need a space like this” she said.

For students who wish to join F.R.U.I.T, email [email protected] to receive an application.