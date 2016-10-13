Mixed Reactions to Second Presidential Debate

Students and members of the Dickinson community gathered in ATS for the viewing party for the second presidential debate of the election season.

The second presidential debate between Hillary Clinton, Democratic nominee, and Donald Trump, Republican nominee, gathered a large crowd at ATS, and included timely topics like racial tensions, taxes and educational policies.

The two candidates debated in a town hall forum at Washington University in St. Louis. Most of the questions came from undecided voters in attendance.

The Dickinson students had iPhones and laptops alike out in order to take both notes for class and snapchats for friends and peers. Students and professors watched the CNN live stream projected on the screen as the two candidates graced the stage. Throughout the night boos, giggles, snorts and other exclamations rose from the crowd. On more than one occasion applause broke out and at times obscene gestures were also used.

“[I was] really nervous to think that this debate could be viewed more as reality TV than selecting the next president of the United States,” said Emma Spector ’19.

Gaby Flemming ‘19 was “very pleased with Trump’s performance. He appeared much more prepared than [he was] in the first debate,” she stated. “The appearance of Jones, Willey, Broaddrick and Shelton, accompanied by many great quips from Trump throughout the night, clearly rattled Hillary and definitely helped him bounce back from the Access Hollywood video leak.”

Abby Merrit ’19 also shared her thoughts on the two candidates’ performance of the two candidates.

“The audience members asked good questions when they were given a chance…Hillary made more factual statements and while Donald was more prepared than [he was the] last time, he played fast and loose with the facts. And surprisingly, it ended on a positive note.”

Mitchell Snyder ’20, treasurer of the College Republicans, commented on the format and content of the debate, which was a much discussed topic amongst both campaigns in the past few weeks. “I was happy to see the debate focus more heavily on policy issues, as in the past the moderators have used the debates as a way to have the candidates address many things but rarely their policy stances.” He also stated that “Mr. Trump performed very well, and I was happy to see him calling out Secretary Clinton on many issues she has yet to address in such a format.”

For some however, the release of a 2005 video documenting Trump’s lewd comments made towards women hung over the event.

“It will be interesting to see what will happen in the next week… I think we’re seeing a lot of turbulence in the Trump campaign right now,” said Philip Morabito ‘17, president of the College Democrats, following the debate. “I think she [Clinton] did well, I think she handled all the questions well.”

This debate came at a crucial time for the candidates, with less than 30 days left until election day on Nov. 8.

The event took place on Sunday, October 9. About half of ATS was full with students and professors.