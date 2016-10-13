Organizations Support National Coming Out Day on Britton

The seal on Britton Plaza was colored decoratively with chalk in support of National Coming Out Day.

The annual “Out on Britton” discussed topics about topics central the LGBTQA+ movement. The event took place on Tuesday October 10 and was hosted by the Office of LGBTQA+ Services.

According to Erica Gordon, Director of the Office of LGBTQ Services, Out on Britton is Dickinson’s Celebration of National Coming Out Day. The event has been taking place before the creation of the Office of LBTQ Services, around 2009/2010.

This year, the Office invited several social justice organizations, such as Spirituality and Social Justice, Black Student Union, and many others such as Planned Parenthood, TransCentralPA, The Feminist Collective, Library Services, The Popel Shaw Center, The Center for Service, Furry Friends Network, Power PA, The Pennsylvania Youth Conference, Belles Lettres, The Career Center, The Center for Sustainability Education, YWCA, Dickinson Prevention, Education, and Advocacy Center, MOB, and Resident Life.

Gordon maintained that the event was successful.

“We had a record attendance, in terms of overall number and the number of groups participating, and the weather couldn’t have been more ideal! I was so incredibly moved by the support we received for Out On Britton this year,” she maintained. “It made me feel very proud to be a Dickinsonian.”

Gordon was also excited to see new initiatives take place.

“…[T]he Center for Service, Spirituality and Social Justice brought a couch to the plaza to raise awareness of the rates of LGBTQ homelessness and the Center for Sustainability Education had an interactive activity connected to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals,” she maintained.

At the tables, attendees discussed topics central to the LGBTQ+ Community, made crafts, such as sand art and fabric patches and collected merchandise representing different aspects of the LGBTQA+ Community.

“It [Out on Britton] is really cool; there are a lot of things going on,” maintained Kimi Phillips ’20.

Other students commented on the evolution of LGBTQ+ services.

“It is really nice to see where it has gone. I think there are a lot of organizations being represented right now; there is a lot of student involvement. It is really nice to see the progression. I am very excited for the future of LGBTQ+ at Dickinson,” maintained Liam Fuller ’17, an employee in the Office of LGBTQ+ Services.

Prior to the event, Spectrum and The Office of LGBTQA+ Services spent several hours coloring the seal on Britton, setting up tables and inviting organizations to participate.

Gordon further maintained that Out on Britton can help many individuals.

“I believe an event like this is still relevant because “coming out” still matters. When people know someone who identifies as LGBTQ, they are much more likely to support gender equality for all. In addition, events like this can be affirming for people who LGBTQ as well as people who are unable to be out due to systems and structures beyond their control.”