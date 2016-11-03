Are Cricket Pancakes Our Future?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Over 50 students, members and residents from the Dickinson community gathered in the Stern Great Room to listen to professor James McWilliams share his concerns about modern agriculture. He questioned the ethicality of farming and encouraged attendees to ponder how regardless of how much affection and care is shown towards farm animals, they are inevitably raised to be killed.

McWilliams, a professor at Texas State University, provided several alternate options for consumption that he views as necessary for the health of animals and sustainable growth for humans. These options include increasing consumption of insects, investing more into oyster farms and finding ways to use roadkill as a viable food option.

During his talk, McWilliams compared two ways to raise and kill meat: the industrial model and the smaller-scale commercial model. Industrial meat farming refers to farms that try to produce as much meat in as little space with as little cost as possible. This includes confining animals to extremely small areas, as well as limiting or eliminating their outdoor exposure. These animals are normally fed a strictly corn diet, explained McWilliams.

Commercial farming refers to farming methods that provide for the animals’ wants and needs. These method allows the animals free range, and allows them access to a grass feed or grain diet.

Rather than focus on the flaws of overconsumption in the American diet or the animal suffering prevalent in industrial production of meat, McWilliams present a list of seven “counter narratives” to the Food Movement. These critiques addresses problems he has noticed in areas that are viewed as better alternatives to meat consumption. McWilliams emphasized, however, his strong opposition to the industrial model for meat production.

McWilliams addressed first the method of slaughter in smaller sized farms. It can be harder for smaller sized farms to find a USDA slaughterhouse in close proximity to their farm, he explained. This will lead to three possible outcomes: the farmer will travel many miles to have their meat processed, they will use a mobile slaughterhouse or they will kill their animals themselves. Each presents significant environmental problems, including the leaking of blood into the environment, the lack of regulations, the lack of economic efficiency, and the increased arrest rate of mobile slaughterhouse workers for violent crimes after completing a year of work at one.

McWilliams talk then critiqued the practices of grass feed beef, do-it-yourself slaughtering, pastured chickens and eggs, free range pigs, welfare labels and welfare organizations. Critiques to these forms of farming included the lack of evidence demonstrating the quality of life for the animals actually improve, especially in the case of pastured chickens and DIY slaughtering. He also stated that grass feed beef is a practice that is hard to be expanded on because it requires so much land use. In the case of free range pigs, McWilliams pointed out that using nasal rings and castration processes can cause harm to the pigs.

The talk was held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 1, in the Stern Great Room.