Marijuana on the Ballot for Nov. 8

On Nov. 8, in addition to voting for the next president of the United States, nine states will be voting on some form of comprehensive marijuana legalization laws.

Jackson Zyontz ’17, the co-president of the Students for a Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP), is optimistic that most of the states will vote yes on these laws. “The money is just too good. Right now the industry is valued at $7 billion,” Zyontz said. If just California legalizes it [marijuana] the projected value is around $22 billion dollars annually.”

Zyontz believes that, “if California goes legal, we will see medical cannabis legal[ized] in all fifty states by 2020.” With half the states having already established pro-marijuana laws, this vote could place the majority of states in favor of legal marijuana and “cause a huge cultural and economic shift in the United States,” Zyontz said.

California, Nevada, Arizona, Maine and Massachusetts are all voting for recreational laws. If passed, adults over the age of 21 would be able to buy, grow and consume marijuana. It would also allow for businesses to have on site consumption. Arkansas, North Dakota, Florida and Montana also all have some form of medical marijuana law on the ballot.

Jeff Chamberlin ’17, thinks that with a majority of states potentially legalizing marijuana, it will only cause a larger rift between states and the federal government. “The federal government is going to have to take a stand,” Chamberlin said. “This is going to increase the debate over states’ rights verses federal law.” These tensions are not only reserved for the state level but also have far reaching impacts to the Dickinson community.

Already this year there have been students denied access to their medical marijuana on campus. Zyontz explains that while Pennsylvania does have medical marijuana laws, Dickinson must comply with federal law in order to maintain funding. “A Dickinson student could be walking down the street with their medicine, fully protected by the law, but as soon as they step foot on campus property, they are at risk,” Zyontz said.

SSDP at Dickinson works to combat the war on drugs, provide resources and education and create a space for meaningful discussion about drugs on and off campus. One of their missions for this semester is to improve access to medical marijuana for those students that qualify. “At some point something has to give, and medical marijuana is not going away,” Zyontz said.