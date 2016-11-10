SAAC Pairs Teams to Increase Support

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) has paired up in-season women’s teams with women’s teams that are out of season to support and help each other succeed.

According to Head of Communications of SAAC and captain of Dickinson College Field Hockey (DCFH), Merritt Davis ’17, these partnerships are called “buddy teams.”

“This season, we were so thankful when Dickinson College women’s basketball (DCWB) attended many of our games, and even decorated our locker room for playoffs,” Davis says. “It is simple things like these that keep us motivated and push us to succeed.”

“Due to the smaller crowds at women’s sporting events, having other teams there to support the athletes playing makes a difference,” Davis says. “It’s important that women’s sports [teams] support each other because in order to get a larger audience for women’s sports we need to start somewhere and female sports understand each other the best,” says Dina Dahdul ’19, SAAC representative and member of DCWB.

Both Davis and Kim Monteferante ’18 expressed their appreciated of other female athletes who cheer on DCFH. “It’s really special when women’s sports teams support DCFH because it means that they appreciate our commitment and recognize the sacrifices we make for the progress of our program, sport, school and gender,” stated Monteferante.

“It’s incredibly meaningful when other women’s athletic teams support us because they recognize the hard work we put in each day, and genuinely want to see us succeed,” says Davis.