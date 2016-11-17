Art Majors Showcase Individuality

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In the past, explains Professor of Art Davenny Ward, students’ exhibits in the annual “Works In Progress” art show have been similar to each other. This year, he says, is different.

The exhibit showcases five senior studio art majors’ collective body of developing work and artistic voices.

Especially when they are working in similar mediums, students’ ideas echo each other, “just like throwing a ball back and forth,” says Ward. Of this year’s students, he says, each of their ideas are channeling further away from each other “like a star, and everybody’s going out from one point.”

The artists showcased are Noah Thompson ’17, Rachel Rectenwald ’17, Megan Robitaille ’17, Talia Amorosano ’17, and Willa Hut ’17.

“The amount of work they have produced is really impressive,” says Art and Art History Post-Baccalaureate Joelle Cicak.

Cicak, who showcased her art in the same show last year, says the feel of this show is different: “Last year there were 14 different personalities, and this year, because there are so few maybe there are fewer similarities.”

Several of Dickinson’s studio art majors are double majoring, and while the additional obligations add pressure for some students, others feel their diverse courses became a source of inspiration.

Robitaille was one such student. “I was in the Dance Theatre Group until this year, and that exposed me to a lot of really weird modern dance that I had never done,” she says. “Some body positions… are strange, almost grotesque and uncomfortable. There is a certain tension in them that is satisfying.”

Robitaille’s work highlights the anatomical shapes of human figures, by simplifying them as geometric shapes.

Rectenwald’s installation occupied the entire gallery space of the Goodyear building’s second floor.

One of Rectenwald’s three installation artworks on display is made completely of black seedpods that she salvaged. Some of the pods are hung on the wall, like beads on a string. Others are strewn about on the floor.

She requests that students walk on top of the seedpods on the floor. “I like the idea of a piece not being in my control,” she explained, “Starting out perfect and letting go. I think some artists are so particular and are such perfectionists.”

“Making art is one of the most… difficult things,” says Hut. “I really enjoy it, but sometimes you go in and out of feeling like ‘Oh, what am I doing,’ to being like ‘This is kind of cool.’ It can be totally immersive.’”

The exhibition pieces are housed in the Goodyear Gallery and the second floor of the Goodyear studio. The show opened on Nov. 8, and will remain so until Dec. 11. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday from 3-5 PM and Saturday from 2-5 PM.