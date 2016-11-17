Weekend Festivities Celebrate New Arts Award Residency

Dickinson Choir, Collegium and Orchestra put on a two-part concert in downtown Carlisle on Friday.

Music educator Barry Snyder was honored over the past weekend with the 2016 Arts Award residency, which also included performances from over 120 Dickinson student musicians.

According to the Dickinson College website, Snyder is “a three-time Van Cliburn International Award-winner and leading music educator.” During his visit to the college, Snyder gave public lectures, discussions and performances, as well as visiting classes and a panel discussion focusing on the liberal arts and music.

To kick off the Arts Award weekend, the Dickinson Choir, Collegium and Orchestra put on a two-part concert at the First Lutheran Church in downtown Carlisle on Friday. Morgaine Goettl-Meyer ’17, a member of the Dickinson choir, said it was a very memorable performance.

“At my favorite part I always want to cry but then I can’t sing,” Goetti-Meyer said.

Each group performed their own pieces during the first part but came together for a group number in the second half. They performed Alexander Nevsky, which is a 45 minute, seven movement piece retelling the tale of a Russian war.

“It was a very complex piece and I was impressed with its execution,” commented Ralph Humiston ’17.

According to the Dickinson College website, the college presented the Arts Award to Snyder on Saturday followed by an “open forum discussion with Snyder, Interim President Neil Weissman and Simon Morrison of Princeton University.”

Snyder’s Arts Award recital took place on Sunday at 4 p.m., where he performed Prokofiev’s War Sonatas. The recital was followed by a short lecture from Morrison.