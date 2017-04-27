WINDlympics Brings Students Together with Games and Food

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Last Sunday, April 23, approximately 20 students on campus attended the very first annual WINDlympics hosted by We Introduce Nations at Dickinson (W.I.N.D.).

Running from 2 to 6 p.m., the event consisted of a variety of activities, including a Spicy Ramen eating contest, Amazing Race, Frisbee and many more. Morgan Field was filled with music and laughter as participants took part in the different contests and lawn games. Along with the various activities, WINDlympics also featured free snacks, ice cream and drinks for everyone to enjoy.

Originally, WINDlympics was planned to take place on Saturday afternoon, but W.I.N.D executives decided to postpone the event due to the gloomy weather. In addition to playing games, many students also brought blankets to have a picnic together on the grass of Morgan Field.

“The event is simply an opportunity for W.I.N.D members as well as Dickinson students to gather and have a good time together,” stated Maggie Wen ’20, who will be social media chair for W.I.N.D. next year. “As finals are approaching, we know schoolwork can be very stressful and overwhelming, so WINDlympics is the much-needed study break for everyone. Even when some students did not want to take part in games, we encouraged everyone to come.”

“It was nice to just play Frisbee with some friends and enjoyed the sunshine,” said Rocco Cartusciello ’20, an attendee of WINDlympics. “I’m not a general W.I.N.D member, but a lot of my international friends are, so this is a good occasion to hang out with them. The snacks were also good.”

Just last week, W.I.N.D celebrated Holi Hai – a traditional color festival in Hindu countries such as Nepal and India. On Thursday night, the club held its weekly meeting where members came and played board games together. In addition, on Easter Day, the club also collaborated with Scandinavia Society to hold an Eastern Cooking class in Stern Kitchen where students learned to make traditional Easter Norwegian food and Danish desserts. Since it is almost the end of the school year, the executive board hoped that these events could be an opportunity for students to take a break from studying and unwind with their friends.

Wen added, “I am very happy that everyone enjoyed themselves so much. To be honest, I was quite nervous that not a lot of people would turn up at this event because they already went to the festival last week. Holi was a great success, but it’s incredible to see the same or even more turnout number this time.”

Students looking to get involved should email them at [email protected]