New Clubs Foster New Opportunities

Over the course of the fall 2016 – spring 2017 academic year, Student Senate approved seven new student clubs.

These new organizations include Jam Space, Asian Pacific Association (APA), Model UN (MUN), Scandinavian Society, She’s the First (STF), Chess Club and Her Campus.

“With Senate recognition, APA joins many organizations in celebrating the diversity and complexity of Dickinsonians’ identities,” stated Elaine Hang ’19, president of APA.

According to Vinny Palladino ’17, Student Senate director of financial strategy, in order for clubs to be approved, they must fill out a club recognition packet, submit a constitution and provide a list of prospective members.

“They are vetted by Colby [Lutz ’19, Director of Club Consulting] and his committee. If the club meets the standards set in his standing rules, they come to senate for a vote by the senate body,” Palladino stated.

Lutz added, “the Club Consulting committee…meets with the leadership and votes to approve the club,” before the vote in front of the full senate.

At senate, the clubs will present the constitution and answer questions before a vote is held.

Meagan Dashcund ’18, president of MUN said that she hopes “that Model UN will promote awareness and a greater understanding of the United Nations, international politics and relations, and general diplomacy tactics through participation at Model UN conferences.”

MUN has already held simulations this semester.

According to Maxwell Lee ’19, president of the newly created Jam Space club, “our club offers a place for anyone on campus to play a variety of instruments, whether or not they have a background in it.”

The organization currently has some music equipment from donations and other grants, but they would like to see that grow over the new few years. Additionally, Lee hopes that the club will develop to have a more performance-based aspect, as well as setting up showcases and “sharing music with the campus.”

President of Chess Club Minh Tran ’19 stated that he feels the club has a “bright” future at Dickinson.

“I hope to create a place where Dickinson students can come, have fun and play chess. Chess is a strategic game and people can learn many important skills from it like critical thinking skill[s] or time management skill[s]. The club will go to competitions next year and be coached by professional chess coaches,” he said.

According to Olivia Lyman ’19, president of STF, the organization is “devoted to advocating for girls’ education in low-income countries.”

“This year has definitely had its highs and lows as it’s incredibly hard to start a club out of thin air, but I couldn’t be more grateful for the Executive Board and members of our club that have been so committed to STF Dickinson and its message this year,” she continued.

On the future goals of STF, Lyman said, “I have hoped, and still hope, to create global citizens on Dickinson’s campus, to raise awareness for education equality and help the Dickinson community recognize how much of a difference they can truly make. Every girl, every person for that matter, deserves a chance, a chance to become empowered and inspired, a chance to be absolutely anything they want to be.”