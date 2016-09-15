Being Vegan on Campus

Being vegan for nearly two years, I have found there is certainly a divide that resides between vegans and non-vegans. Let’s face it – food is an integral part of all of our lives. But just how much thought does each individual put into his or her diet? On many occasions, when offered meat or something else that is non-vegan, I simply say “no, thank you” as a means of avoiding the subject. Often enough, however, this response is followed up with “why not?” to which I say “I’m vegan.”

What exactly is veganism, and why have vegans at Dickinson, specifically, chosen such a lifestyle? Veganism, in short, is the choice to follow a diet free of any sort of animal-derived products, such as meat and dairy, for any of a list of reasons. Matthew Kauffman ’17, chooses to be vegan “primarily for health and environmental reasons.” But what are these reasons, specifically? According to an article published by Medical News Today, those who choose to eat a vegan diet tend to live longer, are less likely to get cancer and have far better heart health than those who eat an omnivorous diet. In terms of the environment, the article adds, modern farming uses a superabundance of artificial hormones, resulting in a factory of industrialized farming, trying to reach the highest profit from the least amount of animals.

Often on campus, when I reveal the fact that I am vegan, I am automatically considered an elitist, seeing myself on a moral high-ground, looking down as the rest of the campus slaughters innocent animals mercilessly. When I asked Kauffman if he feels his vegan lifestyle makes him better than non-vegans, he replied “I wouldn’t say my lifestyle is better. I would just say my lifestyle is different. If I would use the word ‘better’ at all, it would only be in the sense that, I assume, eating vegan can reduce one’s footprint on the environment. And also, to a certain extent, if you refrain from eating meat, though not entirely, you refrain from inflicting, in a de-facto way, harm on other animals.”

In all honesty, the taunting vegans face is nothing in comparison to a lot of other cruelties. In most cases, it may just be a disgusted face, the lecture on why vegans are morally supposed to eat meat, and the constant, repetitive jokes Dickinsonians love to indulge in while I’m indulging in my tofu. But in reality, what is it like to lead a life comparable to other Dickinsonians while living on campus? In my personal experience, eating is a relatively dull, but is that not the case for all of us? My first two weeks here were composed entirely of salad and different rice dishes. As time has gone on, I’ve discovered that both the Snar and Quarry offer Hummus and Tofurkey as vegan options for when the dining hall is not very appealing.

Oh, the dining hall. Imagine the repetition that already exists, but magnify that due to having a lifestyle that allows you to consume about a quarter of what is available. For breakfast, the options are a choice between two cereals, breads, and the occasional potatoes. I’ve never been so thankful for peanut butter and jelly to both be naturally vegan. Lunch is fun sometimes, if the Kove does something interesting. Typically, aside from the daily salad bar and grains that are available, the Kove offers something that includes rice and a sauce or topping that is repulsive. Don’t get me wrong, there are sometimes some great things there- but more often than not, I feel as if I am eating plants with the dirt still on them.

Mai bowls are a great vegan option- if you are interested in even more rice, bland vegetables, and absolutely covering it with some type of sauce or seasoning to be able to taste anything. I like to make mine spicy, with crushed red pepper and Sriracha- if I can’t taste it, at least my mouth is near the likeness of fire.

In all seriousness, I am thankful for the deli. Most breads are vegan, and I personally prefer wheat. My favorite thing to do is ask for just two pieces of wheat bread with hummus, then just make a vegetable and hummus sandwich. Out of everything the dining hall offers for vegans, this is the best. Except for those rare occasions when they have vegan chocolate cake- THAT is the best.

Is it worth it? The phrase I hear most often from non-vegans is “I could never do that.” But could you? Looking at the bigger picture, the sacrifice is not too much. Sure, my diet is rather repetitive, but I do not eat the same exact thing every day. I, and the other vegans on campus, would argue that eating a bit differently and taking a bit of mocking from those around us is a very fair price to pay for both saving the planet and choosing not to take part in industrialized farming.

