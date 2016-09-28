Thoughts on Dickinson’s New Shuttle System

Last semester the Dickinson Public Safety Shuttle system was very different than what it is like this semester. Last semester, for those of you who weren’t on campus, you simply made a call to DPS and they would come and pick you up. Well, some of the issues that I personally faced with last year’s system was that often times my call would go directly to the Safety Shuttle voicemail.

But besides that, I feel like the service provided was much more convenient; you had the chance for your call to be picked up and dropped off. However, this semester with the new system set in place there are specific locations in which you can get the shuttle at. Now the shuttle runs on a schedule, or at least that’s the way it should be running.

My first time trying this new system was not bad at all, the shuttle was right on schedule. However, the second time around that I decided to use the shuttle it did not go so well. My roomie and I were dropped off at Walmart along with other Dickinsonians. We were told that the next shuttle would arrive at 11:48. Well my roomie and I were done getting what we needed to get within 15 minutes. So we decided to simply sit on the bench and wait for the Shuttle to come. By 11:30 our fellow Dickinsonians were done shopping as well. When it striked 11:48 there was no shuttle in sight. Perhaps it was running a bit late, right?

It’s now 12:15… Ok I don’t think they are running late anymore. One of our fellow Dickinsonian decided to call DPS.

No success all… They stated that the shuttle was running on a schedule. Well if the shuttle was running on a schedule then it should have been by Walmart already. It is now 12:45 pm and we are still waiting for the Shuttle to come. It’s about to be 1 a.m. and we all have gotten fed up and decided that we would walk back to campus.

Ideally speaking, this shuttle service is available for Dickinsonian’s in order to ensure their safety at night. However, if the shuttle does not stay on top of its schedule then the service that we are being provided will not be as efficient and effective as it possibly can be. With that being said, I preferred the system last year than the one we currently have.