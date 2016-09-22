Volleyball Wins 4 Straight

The Red Devils are on a roll as of late, winning 4 straight matches, including their home opener.

The Dickinson women’s volleyball team has won 4 matches in a row going back to last week, with victories over Penn State Harrisburg, (3-1), Haverford (3-1) and N.C. Wesleyan (3-0).

The Red Devils survived a close battle in the opening set against Penn State Harrisburg, holding on for a 25-22 victory. The Lions answered to take the second set, 25-14, before Dickinson claimed the third, 25-19, forcing a fourth.

After trailing 4-1 in the fourth, the Red Devils gained some momentum and some separation behind a strong serving stint from Alex Berezan ’20 as Dickinson rattled off 15 straight points.

Arielle Misrok ’17 closed out the match with her second ace of the night as the Devils earned the win with a 25-10, fourth set.

Misrok tallied 17 digs to take the third all-time spot in program history with a totaling 1,045 in her career thus far. Norma Jean Park ’18 led the Red Devils’ attack with 11 kills, adding five blocks on the night.

Lauren Ahern ’17 played a key role at the service line, recording four aces to go with six kills and three blocks. Berezan dished out 16 assists and had a pair of aces as well.

The Red Devils came out on top in a closely contested opening set with Haverford, 27-25. After dropping the second set to the ‘Fords, 25-17, they rebounded by winning 2 sets back-to-back, each by a score of 25-19, to win the match.

Erin Bongo ’18 led Dickinson’s offence against Haverford, totaling 16 kills and 9 digs while Lauren Beecher ’18 reached added 10 kills. Misrok added to her near-record number of career digs with 25 to go along with 6 assists. Berezan dished out 21 assists as well as 3 block assists while Leah Guzick ’20 pitched in with 15 assists. Ahern and Park chipped in with 8 and 7 kills, respectively.

The Red Devils swept the Battling Bishops of N.C. Wesleyan in the final match of the day, winning the first, second and third sets by scores of 25-23, 25-11 and 25-22, respectively. Bongo once again led the attack with 9 kills while Beecher and Park each recorded 8. Misrok tallied 6 aces along with 13 digs and 4 assists. Ahern added 2 aces, 7 kills and 2 block assists as Berezan finished the day with 23 assists while Guzick added 7.

With these wins, the Red Devils improve to 7-5 overall and 1-0 in the Centennial Conference. They are home again on Wednesday, hosting York College at 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday at noon, facing Swarthmore in the Kline Center.