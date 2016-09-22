Women’s Soccer Suffers First Loss of the Season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

There were mixed emotions for the Dickinson Women’s Soccer team as they recorded a win and a loss this week.

On Tuesday, September 13, The Red Devils hosted Alvernia University at Miller Memorial Field. It was a dominating performance from the team as they controlled the entirety of the match, amassing 33 shots (18 on target) to Alvernia’s sole attempt at the goal.

The game was effectively decided in the first half when Red Devils put 3 past Alvernia’s goalie Jessica Plunkett – who made 9 saves to prevent the game from being a complete rout. Olivia Termini ’19 carried on her goal-scoring form by notching a brace in just 20 minutes courtesy of an assist from Elizabeth Krause ’20. After missing early chances, Krause finally put her name on the scoresheet when she converted a ripping cross by Briona Davis ’19. Mary Katherine Brosnan ’19 and Amanda Masterson ’18 split the shutout win.

The Red Devils’ unbeaten streak came to a halt as they fell 0-1 to visiting Haverford College in their Centennial Conference opener on Saturday.

The Red Devils were stunned early in the game, when Haverford’s Kendra Griesman scored the goal which would prove to be the difference between the two sides.

It was overall a very tight game, as both sides had their own chances with Haverford hitting the post while Dickinson had a shot, which went just wide of the goal. The Red Devils recorded more shots with 13 but ultimately failed to get past Haverford goalie Kathy Prescott who achieved the shutout with 5 outstanding saves.

The Red Devils are now 4-1-1 overall and 0-1-0 in the Conference. They look to get back on track on Wednesday by taking on hosts Penn State Berks for a 7 p.m. kick-off.