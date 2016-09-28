Dickinson Football Team Suffers Conference Setback

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson football team suffered another tough loss on Saturday as host Moravian College scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to take home a 24-10 win over the Red Devils.

The Greyhounds raced out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter. They scored the first points of the game on their first possession with a 27-yard field goal from Kenny Kane with 7:07 on the clock. The Greyhounds drove 85 yards in 16 plays, capping the drive with a single yard run from Jorden Stout, with 1:57 to play in the first quarter to pull ahead by a score of 10-0.

Quarterback Billy Burger ’19 started off the scoring for Dickinson, finishing a 68-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to tight-end Ryan McMahon with 8:48 left to play in the second quarter. On the next Dickinson drive, Burger led the Red Devils 71 yards down the field in less than a minute to set up a 24-yard field-goal by sophomore Stephen Walker ’19 to tie the game at 10 as time expired in the first half.

Moravian pulled in front on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Mike Hayes to Aaron Hudson to finish a 72-yard drive with 12:08 to play in the third quarter. Hayes led another long drive early in the fourth quarter, capping it off with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Liam Nolan to put the Greyhounds in the lead with 10:37 left in regulation.

The Red Devils had two more opportunities to try and pull even. They failed to convert on a 4th-and-5 from the Moravian 30, but forced a punt just four plays later to get the ball back with just under five minutes remaining. The Red Devils drove down to the Greyhounds’ 5-yard line before an interception with 1:30 left ended the drive along with Dickinson’s hopes for a comeback.

Burger completed 24 of his 38 pass attempts, racking up 288 yards on the day while Jake Walbert ’19 caught nine passes for 135 yards. Tyler Dowdle ’19 and Darrion Bunce ‘18 each gained 43 yards on three receptions apiece.

Tyler Heisey ’19 Red Devils’ defense with 11 tackles while Pat Irwin ’17 and Jordan Hollander ’20 each recorded nine. Kevin Sherry ’17 had seven tackles, including two for losses and a sack.

The Red Devils fall to 0-4 and 0-3 in conference play. Dickinson returns home on Saturday, Oct. 1 to face Franklin & Marshall College in the battle for the Conestoga Wagon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Biddle Field.