Field Hockey Wins Two Conference Matchups

Dickinson field hockey won both their games last week in convincing fashion, defeating Gettysburg 5-1 at home on Wednesday, September 21 and winning 4-1 at Swarthmore on Saturday, September 24.

On Wednesday, the Red Devils got off to a fast start, scoring three goals in the first half and extending their lead in the second. Five different Red Devils scored for the team in leading a balanced attack. The goal-scorers included Julia Murphy ’19, Libby Tower ’20, Chelsea Kramer ’18, Amber Dey ’18, and Catherine Perlmutter ’17. Although both teams recorded 16 shots and Gettysburg held a slight edge in penalty corners, the team’s defense held strong throughout the game, led by goalkeeper Heather Meeder ’20, who had an impressive 10 saves. The Red Devils recorded their fourth straight win, improving to 4-2 overall and 3-1 at home this season.

In the game against Swarthmore on Saturday, the Red Devils again combined a fast start on offense with tenacious defense to shut out Swarthmore and record their fourth consecutive win. The scoring was led by Dey, who had two goals in the game. Also scoring for Dickinson were Delaney Ahn ’20 and Taylor Bednar ’19. The Red Devils again scored three goals in the first half to put Swarthmore at a deficit they couldn’t come back from. Dickinson’s defense and offense both dominated the Garnet, as Swarthmore did not record a single shot on net the whole game. Meeder, who split time with Freddie Bancroft ’18 in the cage, improved to 4-0. The Red Devils obliterated Swarthmore in shots, as they had 35 in the game compared to Swarthmore’s three. They also had a large advantage in penalty corners with 14 compared to Swarthmore’s two. The team improved their overall record to 5-2, and improved their Centennial Conference record to an impressive 3-0 so far this season. The Red Devils following match against Frostburg State University was on Wednesday, September 28.