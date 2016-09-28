Men’s Soccer Team Wins Two Matches in a Row

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson men’s soccer team capped off a good week with two wins against University of Mary Washington and Ursinus College.

The Red Devils hosted University of Mary Washington at Miller Memorial Field on Wednesday, Sept. 21, looking to bounce back after the heartbreaking overtime defeat at Washington College.

The Red Devils were off to a fine start and took the lead in the 16th minute when Will Bracken ’18 finished off an assist from Danny Sheppard ’17. The Eagles controlled possession for the majority of the half but could not find the penetration needed to break through the Dickinson’s defense.

The Red Devils, despite getting less of the ball, were ruthless, which showed when they doubled their lead in the 36th minute as Ward Van de Water ’19 scored with a nice counterattack. Bracken then dished out a wonderful assist to Matt Edmonds ’18 who scored to seal the Eagles’ fate in the 54th minute. The Eagles would score with eight minutes left in regulation to prevent a shutout, courtesy of Lucas Turney, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Mary Washington dominated the stat lines, registering 19 shots to Dickinson’s nine, but the Red Devils were clinical, scoring on three of their five shots on-target. The Red Devils’ goalie, Jeremy Palcan ’17, played a crucial part in the win, amassing nine saves.

Dickinson hosted Ursinus College on Saturday, Sept. 24, looking for their first Conference win.

The Red Devils soon found themselves at a disadvantage when an angered Sheppard received a red card and was sent off for a dangerous tackle in 38th minute. Despite being one man down, Dickinson managed to create some dangerous opportunities against Ursinus.

Their valiant effort paid off in the 84th minute, as Brendan McGovern ’20 caused chaos in Ursinus’ penalty box with wonderful ball control before he assisted Ian McManness ’17 to score a clutch goal in a crucial Centennial Conference match-up. The Red Devils continued piling pressure on the Bears and got their insurance goal four minutes after, when Bracken capitalized on a loose ball and scored his second goal.

Ursinus rallied in the last few minutes but failed to bypass the Devils’ solid defense and Dickinson hung on for the win. Palcan was outstanding again in goal with seven saves and a clean sheet.

The Red Devils improved to 3-4-1 overall and 1-1 in Conference play. Dickinson has since then host McDaniel at Miller Memorial Field on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for a 6 p.m. kickoff and will travel to Johns Hopkins on Saturday, Oct. 1 with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m.