Premier League Round Up

After a busy and dramatic summer transfer window, the English Premier League officially resumed on Aug. 13. In what is predicted to be one of the most exciting seasons in its history, sports fans everywhere will be able to see how the top teams in the league have fared after the first six rounds.

Manchester City (1st in league position as of Tuesday, Sept. 27): After a calamitous 2015-2016 season with a mere 4th place finish, Manchester City is once again considered a top title contender. Sure enough, Pep Guardiola’s side remained the only team with a stellar 100% win record after a full six rounds. This team has been tearing its opponents apart thanks to a devastating offense (18 goals) with ever red-hot Sergio Aguero (five goals), a resurgent Raheem Sterling (four goals) and midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne (four assists). Just wait for the new expensive summer signings and Pep Guardiola’s tactics to fully gel, and then fans will witness one of the most unstoppable sides this season.

Arsenal (3rd position in league as of Tuesday, Sept. 27): After a rocky start to the season, Arsenal is back with four consecutive league wins and their trademark silky style of play. Leading the line is their Chilean tailsman Alexis Sanchez (four goals), accompanied by the German wizard Mesut Ozil and one of the finest defenders in Laurent Koscielny. The team also has more depth in all positions than ever with the arrivals of striker Lucas Perez, center back Mustafi and midfielder Granit Xhaka. However, Arsenal’s title challenge has always been questioned in the past as they tend to tail off in the crucial stages of the season. Can the Gunners finally make it in Arsene Wenger’s 20th season in charge?

Manchester United (6th position in league as of Tuesday, Sept. 27): A dream start for Jose Mourinho’s side with three impressive wins. However, all is not well for the Red Devils as they lost the next three in a row including a crunch match-up against their rivals, Man City. A 4-1 demolition of reigning champions Leicester City did alleviate some of the worries, but arguably most of the multi-million-pound signings have so far not lived up to their hefty price tags (#POGBACK anyone?). Nevertheless, there has never been a doubt about Mourinho’s experience and capability as a manager and the fans fully expect them to bounce back and take the league by storm.

Chelsea (8th position in league as of Tuesday, Sept. 27): Another team looking to recover after a turbulent 2015-2016 season. In a similar fashion to Manchester United, Chelsea also acquired a top class manager in Antonio Conte and a few astute signings in Euro 2016 runner-up N’golo Kante and on-the-rise youngster Michi Batshuayi. The Blues did scrap a couple of wins thanks to Diego Costa’s clutch goals but Conte’s side’s title challenge was dented severely after 1-2 and 0-3 losses at the hands of Liverpool and Arsenal respectively. Despite an unimpressive start to the season, Chelsea are still very formidable and can finish the season strongly with a few tactical adjustments.