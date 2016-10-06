Field Hockey Cruises Past Frostberg St.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson field hockey team split last week’s games, blanking Frostburg State University 6-0 on Wednesday, September 28 and suffering their first loss in six games to No. 18-ranked Muhlenberg College on Saturday afternoon, October 1.

Catherine Perlmutter ’17 scored the Red Devils’ first goal of the contest with just over twelve minutes remaining in the half, recording the 98th point of her career becoming the program’s all-time leader in points. Perlmutter has scored 42 goals in her Red Devil career thus far, adding 18 assists to become the first player in program history to reach the century mark, surpassing 100 total points. She currently ranks second in career goals and fifth in all-time assists.

The Red Devils quickly extended their lead after halftime as Delaney Ahn ’20 put an assist from

Chelsea Kramer ’19 in the back of the cage just 53 seconds into the second period.

Perlmutter scored against to stretch the lead to 3-0, scoring thanks to an assist from Julia Murphy ’19 with just over 24 minutes left to play in regulation. The Red Devils would hit paydirt three more times before the end of the game, scoring the final two goals of the game over just 30 seconds of play time as Kramer scored back-to-back goals, with the second coming off an assist from Perlmutter. Amber Dey ’18 tallied the final goal of the day, scoring unassisted with 1:14 left in regulation.

Dickinson outshot Frostburg 19-2 and finished with a 10-2 advantage in penalty corners. Heather Meeder ’20 and Freddie Bancroft ’18 maintained the shutout, with Bancroft making the only save of the day.

On Saturday, Muhlenberg jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, putting a goal on the board in the twenty-fourth minute and stretching the lead to 2-0 with just over five minutes to play in the first half.

The Red Devils countered quickly, answering with a goal just 59 seconds later to cut the Mules’ lead in half as Kimberly Monteferante ’18 scored off an assist from Dey, as the Dickinson made the most of a penalty corner.

The Mules extended their lead back to 2 goals just after halftime putting the ball in the cage just 52 seconds into the second half.

The Red Devils answered to pull back within 1 goal, as Kramer reached double-figures with her tenth goal of the season, converting on a cross from Perlmutter to make the score 3-2 with just over fifteen minutes left in regulation. The Red Devils put multiple shots on goal in the final minutes of the contest, but Muhlenberg’s defense remained stiff, securing the win for the Mules.

Muhlenberg outshot the Red Devils 19-9, forcing seven penalty corners while Dickinson shot three. On the defensive side, Bancroft made fifteen stops on the day. Going into the first week of October, the Red Devils stand at 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the Centennial Conference. They were away on Wednesday, traveling to McDaniel College, with game time set for 4:30 p.m.