Football Loses Battle for Conestoga Wagon

Saturday’s battle for the Conestoga Wagon was a tight defensive battle, with Franklin and Marshall edging out the Red devils, 20-10.

The Dickinson Red Devils football team put up a good fight on Saturday, but weren’t able to overcome visiting Franklin & Marshall, falling 20-10 as the Diplomats took possession of the Conestoga Wagon.

The Red Devils had a strong start, scoring on their first possession of the game, a 10-play, 76-yard drive ending at the 9:07 mark of the first quarter, to take a 7-0 lead. Quarterback Billy Burger ’19 ran for 34 yards on the drive and completing 2 passes to Jake Walbert ’19, including a 12-yard touchdown to finish the drive.

The teams traded punts over the next four drives before the Diplomats countered at the start of the second quarter, capping off a 45-yard drive with a 10-yard pass from Zachary Bradley to Dillon Alderfer to tie the game at 7 with 13:15 remaining in the half.

F&M tacked on a field-goal with 5:14 left in the second quarter after the Dickinson’s defense made a great stop at the 8-yard line. Dickinson countered on its next drive with a 39-yard field-goal by Stephen Walker ’19 with 3:16 on the clock.

The Red Devils attempted to capitalize on a fumble with under 1:30 until halftime but were thwarted as the Diplomats recovered a fumble with twenty second left, leaving the score at 10-10 going into the half.

Both teams played excellent defense throughout the third quarter, holding each other scoreless. The Red Devils halted two F&M drives with interceptions by James Turner ’20 and Will Peck ’18 but were unable to take advantage and turn them into points.

Early in the 4th quarter the Diplomats intercepted a pass and returned it to the Dickinson eight-yard line but Red Devil defense came up with a huge stop, forcing an F&M field goal with nine minutes remaining in regulation

A few drives later, the Diplomats got the ball at the Dickinson 34 yard-line and stayed on the ground to try and run out the clock. After moving the ball to the Dickinson 4-yard line they went for it on the fourth down and reached the end zone, extending their lead to 10 points with 1:19 left to play.

A 33-yard return by James Ward ’17 put the Red Devils at midfield after the ensuing kick-off, but they failed to convert on fourth down, handing the ball back to the Diplomats and closing out the game.

The game turned out to be a defensive battle, as both teams combined for just 361 yards of total offense. Burger completed 13-of-28 passes for 82 total yards while Walbert racked up 45 yards receiving. Four players on Dickinson’s defense reached double-digits in tackles. Kevin Sherry ’17 and Ned Emala ’17 and Pat Irwin ’17 each had eleven stops while Turner added ten tackles to his interception.

With this loss, the Red Devils slip to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the Centennial Conference on the year. Dickinson has a bye this weekend and will host Johns Hopkins University under the lights on Friday night, Oct. 14th at 7:00 p.m.