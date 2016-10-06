Men’s Soccer Tops McDaniel

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson men’s soccer team traveled to Baltimore on Saturday, October 1, to take on Johns Hopkins Blue Jays in hopes of continuing their win streak and returned home on Monday, Oct. 3, rebounding from their loss to the Blue Jays by defeating McDaniel, 1-0.

Saturday’s match turned out to be tough outing as the Blue Jays dominated from start to finish. Hopkins turned their dominance into a goal in the 29th minute when Victor Osio deflected a free kick into the back of the net.

It turned out to be the goal that separated the two sides, despite the Blue Jays mustering the majority of the chances. Red Devil goalie Jeremy Palcan ’17 made a string of impressive saves to keep the game alive, totaling nine on the day. Blue Jays’ Bryan See made five saves en route to a clean sheet.

After a scoreless first half against McDaniel, the Red Devils broke through the Green Terror’s defense in the 55th minute as Danny Sheppard ’17 took a pass from Will Bracken ’18 and finished in the right corner of the net to give Dickinson a 1-0 lead.

Brendan McGovern ’20 and Ryan Brown ’18 each put a shot on goal later in the half to try to extend the lead, but both were saved. Chris Pollock ’18 and Matt Edmonds ’18, in combination with Dickinson’s defense, kept the ball on McDaniel’s side of the field while Palcan made sure no shots by the Green Terror got into the net, racking up six saves on the day.

The Red Devils head into mid-October with an overall record of 4-5-1 and a Centennial Conference record of 2-2-0. They returned home to host University of Misericordia on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m.