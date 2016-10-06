Women’s Golf Claims Third at Home Invitational

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson men’s golf team put in a good effort at the Mason-Dixon Collegiate Classic on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2, finishing 13th overall in the Mason-Dixon Collegiate Classic at The Bridges Golf Club.

The Red Devils finished the first day’s action in 13th place with a combined stroke total of 324. Bobby McFadden ’19 led the way for Dickinson with 80 total strokes on the day while Jake Kessel ’18 was just one stroke behind, with 81. Charlie Zane ’20 and Stephen Hoefer ’17 both finished with 82.

The Red Devils shot a 316 on the second day of the tournament to finish with a 640 in the event. Zane improved six strokes from Saturday to finish with 75 on Sunday for an overall total of 156. Hoefer was down four strokes, shooting a 78 on the day to bring his tournament total to 160. McFadden and Kessel finished the tournament with scores of 161 (80-81) and 163 (81-82), respectively. Kenyon College won the team title with a two-day total of 589 while McDaniel placed second, totaling 594 strokes on the weekend.

The Dickinson women hosted the inaugural Red Devil All-American Classic at the U.S. Army War College Barracks Course in Carlisle on Sunday, October 2.

The Red Devils finished third in the team competition, just 3 strokes behind McDaniel, while Gettysburg took first place. Alison Mueller ’18 led Dickinson in the individual competition, finishing with 84 strokes. Stephanie Heiring ’17 was just two strokes behind Mueller, finishing sixth with a round of 86. Hannah Heiring ’20 had a strong performance, carding a 91 while Emily Rieder ’19 finished with 92 strokes, rounding out Dickinson’s sub-100-stroke finishers.

While the men are finished for the year, the women have one more tournament to compete in before the end of their fall season, as they travel to compete at the Stevenson Invitational in Upperco, Maryland on Saturday, October 8.