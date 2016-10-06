Women’s Soccer Falls to No. 12 Messiah

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson women’s soccer team faced No. 12-ranked Messiah College on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Muhlenberg College on Saturday, Oct. 1, recording 1 draw and 1 loss.

It was a frustrating start against the Falcons for the Red Devils, who were plagued with injuries, as they surrendered an own goal in the 14th minute to put host Messiah on the board. Olivia Snare scored in the 25th minute and Megan Mansfield scored a goal and dished out and assist to give Messiah a 4-0 lead at the break.

Marissa Weaver assisted Mansfield’s goal and tallied twice in a span of just twenty-four seconds to open the second half, extending the margin to 6-0. Christine Levesque would play a role in three more scores by the Falcons, sandwiching a pair of assists around a goal of her own to close out the scoring. Red Devils’ goalkeeper Amanda Masterson ’18 made eight saves on a tough night.

The Red Devils looked to bounce back after Wednesday’s heavy defeat to Messiah when they visited Muhlenberg College.

The game took place on a wet and muddy field, but it did not stop the Dickinson team from getting on the score board when Olivia Termini ’19 scored a free kick just outside the penalty area in the thirteenth minute. The Mules immediately responded by tying the game, courtesy of a header from Danni Steigerwald.

Termini restored the lead with just under five minutes remaining in the half, collecting a blocked shot and putting the ball past the keeper, scoring her second brace in the last four games. Muhlenberg’s Steigerwald again came to the rescue, delivered a cannonball from the right flank to pull the Mules even 18 minutes into the second half.

The score stayed at 2-2 for the remainder of the match as both sides had chances to break through in two overtime periods. Masterson made a pair of saves in overtime to keep the Devils level, ending with 9 saves. Muhlenberg held a 21-7 shot advantage and 7-2 edge in corners.

The Mules move to 3-5-1 overall and 0-2-1 in Conference play. The Red Devils stand at 4-3-3 overall and 0-2-1 in the Conference play. Dickinson returned home to host McDaniel College on Wednesday, Oct. 5 for a 4:00 p.m. kickoff.