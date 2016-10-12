Cross Country Looking Forward to November

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson men’s and women’s cross country teams continue to grow stronger as they both took home first place in the team competition at the De Sales University Invitational on Saturday, October 8. The Red Devils had a good preview of the course for the NCAA Mideast Regionals, which will also take place on De Sales’ course in November.

In the men’s competition Red Devil runners combined for 52 points to lead the packed 38-team field.

Mason Hepner ’17 ran to a second place finish in a field of 250 runners, crossing the finish line with a time of 25:42. Eric Herrmann ’19 finished in the top 10 as well, putting in a time of 25:55 and placing fifth overall.

Three Dickinson runners finished in a pack to claim the 14th, 15th and 16th spots as Duncan Hopkins ’19 came in at 26:14 and Nathan Udell ’18 and Bryce Descavish ’19 clocked times of 26:17 and 26:19, respectively.

In the women’s event, the Red Devils totaled 54 points to finish in first place out of a 35-team competition.

Sofia Canning ’18 led the Red Devils in the individual competition, placing third with a time of 22:19. Tessa Cassidy ’20 was Dickinson’s other top-10 finisher, coming in eighth with a time of 22:37. Lucile Ionescu ’19 and senior Adrianna Frayne-Reixa rounded out Dickinson’s top-20 runners, claiming 11th and 13th with times of 22:49 and 22:54, respectively.

Kelsey Horowitz ’18 crossed the line with a time of 23:02, finishing 21st while Molly Conrad ’20 came in 28th with a time of 23:15.

The Red Devils’ next outing will be the Centennial Conference Championships on October 29th at Haverford College.