Men’s Soccer Shuts Out McDaniel, Misericordia

The Dickinson men’s soccer team finished a busy three-game week in style with two wins and one loss.

The Red Devils took on McDaniel College on Monday night, October 3, looking to improve their Centennial Conference record.

After a grinding and tight first half, both teams’ offenses exploded in the second. Masterful defense play from both sides meant clear cut chances were rare. However, it was the Red Devils who pulled ahead as Danny Sheppard ’17 capitalized on a delightful assist from Will Bracken ’18 and scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute.

McDaniel responded with a late series of attacks but ultimately failed to get pass goalie Jeremy Palcan ’17 who recorded six saves and finished with a clean sheet. The game ended in a score of 1-0, favoring the Red Devils.

Dickinson hosted the University of Misericordia on Wednesday and blew out the Cougars with an impressive 3-0 win that included a hat-trick by Sheppard.

The Red Devils dominated from start to finish, leading 2-0 at halftime. Sheppard collected a loose ball in the penalty box and netted the first goal of the match in the 36th minute. The prolific Sheppard then added his second goal of the game just before the half-time mark in similar fashion as the first.

The second half heated up significantly, as the referees had to issue five yellows between the two teams. The Red Devils maintained composure and finally had their insurance goal when Brendan McGovern ’20 dished out a nice pass for Sheppard to complete his hat-trick.

Dickinson dominated the stat lines, outshooting the Cougars 13-6. Palcan continued his impressive display in the net with five saves, posting his second consecutive shutout.

Dickinson played their 3rd straight home match, hosting Haverford College on Saturday, October 8, in a rematch of the 2015 Centennial Conference title match.

The Red Devils got off to a flying start and took the lead just three minutes into the match. McGovern continued his impressive debut collegiate season by collecting a cleared ball and blasting it to the right corner to give Dickinson the lead, 1-0.

Haverford, who is still undefeated, responded brilliantly with two quick strike goals to pull out in front. First-year Nick Janelli scored a solo goal in the fourteenth minute to equalize. Thirteen minutes later, Haverford gained the lead with an incredibly accurate long range effort from Michael Carr, making the score 2-1 at halftime.

The Red Devils did not go down without a fight, and put up an offensive barrage in the second half. Dickinson outshot Haverford 10 to 4 with Sheppard and Matt Edmonds ’18 both coming extremely close to scoring on multiple occasions but were denied by great goalkeeping. On the other end, goalie Palcan had to be alert with Haverford’s counter attacks and made three key saves on a tough night.

Despite a well fought game, the Red Devils came up short and slipped to 5-6-1 overall and 2-3-0 in the Centennial Conference. Dickinson will travel to Gettysburg College on Saturday, October 15, for a 7 p.m. start.