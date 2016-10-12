The Ins and Outs of the MLB Playoff Race

So, October baseball is finally here. The four best teams from each division battle it out for a place in history. In this issue I will examine the four teams that I believe have what it takes to claim this year’s World Series (WS).

1. Chicago Cubs: An astounding regular season record (103-58-1), along with an elite array of starting pitchers: Jake Arietta, Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester. Did I forget to mention National League HR leader Kris Bryant and the ever-red-hot Anthony Rizzo? Both the Cubs’ offense and defense have been out of this world, at least in the regular season. I dare say this WS is the Cubs’ to lose and end their 108-year wait for a title. However, lack of exposure in the big play-off stages in recent years could be a downfall for the Cubs as the last time they appeared in a WS match was in 1945!

2. Los Angeles Dodgers: The Dodgers certainly burst to life after the All-Star Break. From being a dozen games behind first place they overtook the Giants in style and clinched the division title. The Dodgers also boast an impressive pitcher line-up with Clayton Kershaw, Japanese ace Kenta Maeda and up-and-coming Mexican prospect Julio Urias. Their offense is no slouch either, with Rookie of the Year Corey Seager and Chase Utley continuing to show their improvement over time. Nevertheless, despite winning the division in the past 3 years, Dodgers have never made it to the World Series during that time.

3. Texas Rangers: Another team with a mouth-watering pitcher line-up. Darvish Yu and Cole Hamels can all throw nasty pitches and frustrate opposing offenses. They also acquired Yankees’ HR leader Carlos Beltran, a great offensive catcher in Jonathan Lucroy and elite baserunner Rougned Odor. With a star-studded lineup, the Rangers are also heavily favored to bring home the franchise’s first ever World Series title. However, they must avoid choking in must-win games in order to achieve this feat.

4. Boston Red Sox: Offense, offense, offense. The Red Sox clinched the American League East emphatically thanks to a clutch 11-game win streak in September. Boston’s starting pitchers have certainly calmed down after a rocky first half of the season. Rick Porcello leads the league in wins and David Price is living up to his price tag, the Red Sox can go into the playoffs more at ease. The team’s offensive line-up is looking scary with David Ortiz, playing his final season, as well as Mookie Betts, being a contender for MVP. All is not well for the Sox however, as their ace pitchers have been guilty of giving up runs in crucial playoff matches in the past and there is a limit to what their offense can do to make up for those runs.