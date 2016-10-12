Volleyball Blanks Bryn Mawr

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In last week’s action, the Dickinson women’s volleyball team won a closely-contested match with Keystone College on Saturday, October 1. They went on to suffer a hard-fought, 3-0 setback to visiting McDaniel College on Wednesday night but bounced back on Saturday, October 8, with an 8-0 shutout of Bryn Mawr College.

Dickinson dropped the first set of their match to Keystone, as the Giants took the opening set 25-16. The Red Devils took the next set, 25-22 before Keystone won the third, 25-22.

Dickinson battled back to win the final two sets, 25-22 and 16-14, to take home the victory.

The Red Devils had strong starts in each set against McDaniel but the Green Terror was able climb back and outlast them to the end. McDaniel took the first set, 25-19, before a 6-0 run midway through the second ended up being the deciding factor, giving the Green Terror a 25-13 victory.

Arielle Misrok ’17 helped get the Red Devils off to a 5-1 start in the third set with some help in the form of an excellent play by Lauren Ahern ’17 and Norma Jean Park ’18. McDaniel came back and tied the game before going on another 6-0 run, eventually claiming the set and the match by a score of 25-19.

Ahern led the Red Devils with nine kills while Park racked up seven kills, two aces and two solo blocks. Erin Bongo ’18 added five kills and seven digs.

Misrok had 14 digs and a two aces while Leah Guzick ’20 and Alex Berezan ’20 dished out 13 and seven assists, respectively. Guzick also came up with four digs while Berezan tacked on three kills.

The Red Devils got off to a blazing start against Bryn Mawr, winning the opener by a score of 25-10 and holding off the Owls in the final two sets, 25-21 and 25-17, to sweep the match.

Park led Dickinson’s offense with 11 kills, two assisted blocks and two solo blocks on the day. Bongo and Megan Gombatz ’19 each added seven kills.

Misrok came up with 19 digs while classmate Ahern added five kills, three aces and three blocks.

Berezan dished out 19 assists while Guzick tallied 17.

After last week’s games the Red Devils improve to 9-9 overall and 2-3 in the Centennial Conference. They are on the road on Thursday, Oct. 13, to face Gettysburg College before returning home on Saturday, Oct. 15, to host Washington College at 2 p.m.