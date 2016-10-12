Women’s Golf Claims Fourth at Piney Branch Invitational

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson women’s golf team competed at the Stevenson Fall Invitational at Piney Branch Golf Course on Saturday afternoon, October 8, finishing in fourth out of an eight-team field.

The Red Devils combined for 372 total strokes, finishing just behind McDaniel and Stevenson and 30 behind Gettysburg, who won the title with 342 to hold off host Stevenson by seven strokes. Alvernia, Shenandoah, Lebanon Valley and Manhattanville rounded out the rest of the field.

Stephanie Heiring ’17 led the way for the Red Devils with a top 10 finish. She tied for seventh with Gettysburg’s Katie McCarthy and Stevenson’s Morgan Witz, carding an 87.

Hannah Heiring ’20 totaled 91 strokes to tie Gettysburg’s Skylar Frankiewicz for 17th place. Alison Mueller ’18 also finished in the top 20 with a round of 93. Emily Rieder ’19 finished with a total of 101, coming in a three-way tie with Manhattanville’s Maria Perez and Shenandoah’s Madison Ngo. Alexis Emmett ’19 finished with a total of 103 strokes, tying with Shenandoah’s Emily Conrad.

Gettysburg’s Sarah Hansen won a tie-breaker over teammate Hannah Fireman for medalist honors as both players finished with rounds of 82.

Dickinson finishes the Fall 2016 season with top-10 finishes in all of their contests, racking up one sixth, one second, two thirds, and one fourth. They will go into the spring season hoping to improve even more before the Centennial Conference Championships on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, 2017.