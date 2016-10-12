Women’s Soccer Tops Mt. St. Vincent

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson women’s soccer team recorded one win and one loss in the past week.

The Red Devils hosted undefeated powerhouse McDaniel College at Miller Memorial Field on Monday and it was a tough night.

The Green Terror held control for the majority of the match, with a superior 20-9 lead in shots as well as overall possessions. McDaniel turned their dominance into a goal in the 38th minute when Christina Wroblewski connected with a loose ball in the box and scored.

The second half began in the same fashion as the first, as the Red Devils found it hard to gain control of the ball. McDaniel’s Nicole Hill shined as she scored off of a rebound and assisted Katie Kirschenmann to score the Terror’s final goal of the match.

Despite conceding 3 goals, goalie Amanda Masterson ’18 turned in an assuring performance and tallied 8 saves on the day.

Dickinson traveled to the College of Mount Saint Vincent on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back after Wednesday’s defeat.

Their hopes were dealt a huge blow as the Dolphins took an early lead thanks to Julie McGowen in the second minute. It was all Red Devils in the remainder of the match however, as Dickinson roared back to the game with style, scoring 4 goals in the first half.

The Red Devils equalized the score 8 minutes after the first goal, courtesy of red-hot Elizabeth Krause ’20. Krause, who is enjoying a prolific debut collegiate season, then turned provider for Alexandra Goldrich ’18 who put Dickinson on top in the 18th minute. Their lead was extended in the 26th minute when Samantha Knapp ’19 successfully connected a cross from Caitlin Gugliotta ’20 to score her 2nd goal of the season. Carolina Sguerra ’17 ensured there was no way back for the Dolphins with a well-placed header from Taylor Brennan ’19’s cross.

The goals did not stop there. Devils would go on and put two more into the back of the net. Olivia Termini ’19 scored in the 58th minute while Sienna Zittle ’20 and Abby Kaija ’20 worked together to score Devils’ 6th goal of the game.

Dickinson outshot the Dolphins 18-15 and scored 6 from 15 shots on goal in what is a ruthless offensive showcase. Goalkeeper Mary Katherine Brosnan ’19 tallied 6 saves as Dickinson improves to 5-4-3.

The Red Devils have since travelled to Gettysburg on Wednesday 7 p.m. for a Centennial Conference matchup and then host Washington College on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff.