Field Hockey Nets Conference Wins

The Dickinson field hockey team came out on top in a series of crucial Centennial Conference matchups against Washington College and Johns Hopkins University before falling to Ursinus.

The Red Devils overtook host Washington College, 2-1 on Saturday, October 15. Chelsea Kramer ’19 tallied her Centennial Conference-leading with the 16th goal of the season, finding the back of the cage in the opening two minutes of the match to put the Red Devils on the scoreboard first.

The Shorewomen pulled even though, scoring a goal with just over four minutes remaining in the first half.

Dickinson scored the game-winner with just over 14 minutes remaining in regulation as Amber Dey ’18 found Catherine Perlmutter ’17, who blasted the ball into the cage from 10 yards out.

Washington held a 9-3 shot advantage in the first half and outshot the Devils, 14-6, in the match, but Bancroft’s excellent goalkeeping kept all but one of their shots out of the cage.

Dickinson stormed out of the gates against Hopkins, scoring twice in the opening three minutes to take an early lead as they posted a 6-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The Red Devils wasted no time in putting a goal on the board just 57 seconds into the game as Kramer collected her own rebound and scored.

Perlmutter found the back of the cage just 2:36 into the contest as the Red Devils got off to a blazing start.

Kramer stretched the lead to 3-0 near the end of the first half, finishing an assist from Mia Scott ’20. Just 20 seconds later, Perlmutter added another goal to put Dickinson up 4-0 at halftime.

Perlmutter found the back of the cage from just inside the circle, tallying her third goal of the game, just over four minutes into the second half.

The Red Devils closed out the scoring on a penalty corner with 26 minutes remaining in the game. Perlmutter tallied her fourth goal of the day with help in the form of assists by Dey and Delaney Ahn ’20 for the final score of 6-1.

The Blue Jays continued to battle, creating some dangerous scoring chances, but Bancroft ensured that none of them got through, finishing with three saves on the day.

Kim Monteferante ‘18, Marritt Davis ‘17 and Ahn anchored the Red Devils’ defense while Danielle Schwab ’18 controlled play in the midfield.

Dickinson finished with a 22-10 shot advantage after holding a 16-1 edge in the first half. Hopkins forced eight corners, including six in the second half while the Devils produced seven on the day.

The Red Devils suffered a 5-1 setback at #8-ranked Ursinus College on Saturday, October 22, despite a strong first half.

The Bears struck first as Brooke Overly finished an assist from Amber Steigerwalt, 2:17 into the match. The Red Devils tied the game at 1, about six minutes later, with a goal from Monteferante but the Bears responded quickly as Overly assisted Steigerwalt a little over a minute and a half later.

The Red Devils were still in the game at the break, trailing just 2-1 going into the halftime. The Bears added a few insurance goals as Steigerwalt found Overly for the second time in the 42nd minute and then assisted Gemma Dufoe to stretch the lead to 4-1 with 25:31 remaining in the game.

Overly recorded her second assist as she found Katie DeLuca in the 55th minute to bring the final tally to 5-1.

Despite the loss, the Red Devils did tie the school record for goals in the season, netting their 54th of the year to match the mark set in 2014.

Bancroft made five saves for the Red Devils as Monteferante added one.

The Red Devils sliped to 10-5 overall and 6-3 in the Centennial Conference. They have since travelled to Juniata College for a non-conference matchup on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before returning home to host No. 6-ranked Franklin & Marshall for the regular season finale at 11 a.m on Saturday, October 29.