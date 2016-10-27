Football Slips to 0-7

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson football team hung with McDaniel College for all four quarters, but the Green Terror managed to come away with a win in a narrow 14-7 decision on Saturday afternoon, October 22.

The game saw 17 combined punts as Stephen Walker ’19 averaged 39.6 yards on 10 kicks with a long of 60 on the day.

The teams traded punts to open the game before Erik Dettloff ’18 intercepted a pass at the Dickinson 15-yard line to cut the McDaniel drive short.

Matt Quattrone recovered a Dickinson fumble at the Red Devils’ 45-yard line that would lead to the first score of the game as Will Koester capped a five- play drive with a 10-yard pass to Bamasa Bailor at the 4:14 mark of the first quarter to put the Green Terror in front, 7-0.

The second and third quarters saw 11 punts traded between the teams. The Red Devils would capitalize to start the fourth quarter as James Turner ’20 broke through to block a punt and Sam Peck ’20 recovered to give Dickinson possession on the McDaniel 18-yard line.

The Red Devils used just one play to tie the game as quarterback Jordan Hollander ’20 connected with Kyle Donahue ’18 for an 18-yard touchdown pass.

The Terror gambled on 4th-and-10 from the Dickinson 40-yard line but senior Kevin Sherry ’17 broke up the pass to give the Red Devils the football.

McDaniel’s held strong and forced a punt, taking over at their own 20-yard line. Koester hit wide receiver Breon Herbert for a 58-yard touchdown to put the hosts back in front with 6:16 remaining in the game.

The Red Devils moved the ball into McDaniel territory, but Quattrone came up big once again, forcing a fumble at the Terror’s 32-yard line. They would take possession and were able run out the final 2:31 to secure a 14-7 victory.

Four Red Devils reached double-figures in tackles, led by a game-high 16 from Pat Irwin ’17. Turner tallied 14 while Ned Emala ’17 and Tyler Heisey ’18 added 12 and 10, respectively. Bryan Latorraca ’18 and Eric Dettloff ‘18 each finished with nine.

Donahue hauled in five passes for 41 yards while James Ward ’17 made five receptions for 48 yards as Billy Burger ’19 completed 12-of-24 passes for 95 yards.

Koester completed 16-of-28 passes for 168 yards and Herbert caught four passes for 78 yards as McDaniel improved to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the Centennial Conference.

The Red Devils slip to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in the conference as they return to Carlisle for homecoming next weekend, hosting Muhlenberg College at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.