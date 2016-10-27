Looking Ahead: Winter Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Dickinson’s winter sports teams are gearing up for the 2016-2017 season, as Squash, Swimming and Basketball all have their first competitions scheduled for early November. The men’s and women’s basketball teams look to improve on last season’s successes, as both teams reached the postseason. The men finished with a record of 13-13 last year, making the Centennial Conference playoffs before narrowly falling to Swarthmore in the opening round. The women also put on a good showing, going 16-10, making the Conference playoffs and defeating Haverford in the first round.

The men’s and women’s swim teams look to improve on last season’s success as well, as both teams made it to the Centennial Conference tournament where the women finished fourth and the men finished fifth.

Both squash teams are looking forward to repeating last improvements, as both teams competed in the postseason after posting sub-.500 records in their respective programs’ first seasons.

The track and field teams begin their competition in early December at the Franklin & Marshall Invitational. Both squads had great success last year, as each posted numerous top-3 finishes, incliding the men placing second at the Centennial Conference Championships.

Tennis begins a bit later, with the first real competition coming in mid-February. Both programs have had success in the past, with the women making it to the Conference championships last season, defeating Franklin & Marshall in the first round.